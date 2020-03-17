Success for Belfast-based Bailies Coffee Roasters

Cups of a different kind are being raised in celebration at Bailies Coffee Roasters as two of its expert staff have scooped the top accolades from the Speciality Coffee Association (SCA).

Sarah Hannaway was crowned Irish Barista Champion 2020, while fellow employee Stephen Houston was named as the Irish Brewers Cup & Irish Aeropress Champion 2019.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Belfast-based Bailies Coffee Roasters has become one of the UK and Europe's leading specialty roasters.

Managing director Russell Bailie said: "The time and dedication Sarah and Stephen put into these competitions emulates their passion for coffee which is the key factor behind their successes over the last year."