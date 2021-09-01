Success for two Northern Ireland Asian restaurants at annual gala

Two Northern Ireland eateries have picked up awards at this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Manchester.

Yaks Nepalese restaurant based in Bangor won the award for ‘Best Nepalese Restaurant’, while Cinnamon Indian restaurant based in Belfast picked up a gong for ‘Best Indian Restaurant’.

It’s a coup for the two restaurants, competing against some of the best Asian cuisine establishments across the UK.

The finalists in the competition were determined by over 100,000 votes from members of the public across the UK, with the awards celebrating the best of Asian and Oriental cuisines.

Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) then visited the shortlisted finalists to determine winners in each of the categories.

The gala event was held on Tuesday evening at the Mercure Piccadilly in Manchester and was attended by 500 leading restaurateurs, chefs, food writers and VIP guests.

ACF Chairman Yawar Khan told those gathered that restaurants in the sector have been badly impacted due to the pandemic.

He warned that despite the general reopening since lockdown, that restaurants face more adversity in the form of rising prices and worsening staff shortages.