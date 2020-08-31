Thanks for dining out says Chancellor as discount scheme ends

Diners who took advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out initiative have been thanked by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as the scheme comes to a close on Monday.

The deal, dubbed "Rishi's dishes", gives a discount of 50% up to £10 per head for people who eat at participating restaurants on certain days of the week.

A number of chains and establishments - including some in Northern Ireland - have said they will continue the practice into September despite Government financial support being withdrawn.

The Chancellor said that more than 64m meals had been claimed for so far since the initiative was launched at the beginning of August in an attempt to boost the hospitality industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Sunak said: "As the Eat Out to Help Out scheme draws to a close, I want to say thank you to the diners who have fallen back in love with their local, to the managers who have spent weeks ensuring their restaurants were safe and to the chefs, waiters and waitresses across the country who have worked tirelessly, sometimes with more customers than they've ever had before - all helping to protect 1.8m jobs in the hospitality sector.

"The scheme reminded us why we as a nation love dining out and I urge diners to maintain the momentum to help continue our economic recovery."

Some of those continuing with a discount scheme include Michelin-starred Eipic venue, with its Great British Menu-winning chef Alex Greene, which will be offering discounts for two Wednesday nights in the month.

Others, such as Beannchor hospitality chain, which includes the Little Wing pizza restaurants and the Bullitt and Merchant hotels in Belfast, are considering alternative offers for the future.

Some are considering offers for the end of September and the month of October.