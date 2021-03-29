The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat: revamped Templepatrick hotel hopes to take first guests in June

New look: The Loft private function room in the new Rabbit Hotel and Retreat

A Co Antrim hospitality group is planning to unveil its newest hotel this June.

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, in Templepatrick, said it is set to welcome guests from June 18 following a £10m investment and refurbishment.

However, that is dependent on coronavirus health restrictions being lifted.

It will be the newest hotel to join the Galgorm Collection, creating 26 jobs and taking the company's total workforce to almost 100.

The 33-bedroom boutique hotel and spa, formerly the Templeton Hotel, also offers an onsite restaurant, bar, private events space for weddings and conferences and lakeside walks.

Its £2.5m Rabbit Restaurant and Hunter's Bar first opened to diners in July 2020.

Meanwhile, The Loft is the hotel's private function area where it hopes to generate bookings for conferences and weddings for up to 140 guests.

Galgorm Collection managing director Colin Johnston said: "After more than 18 months of extensive redevelopment and a challenging year for the hospitality industry we're thrilled to throw open our doors and welcome guests to enjoy this unmatched experience.

"Not only does this represent a significant investment in the local economy and cements our longstanding commitment to support and grow our tourism industry, but it comes with 26 new hospitality roles which we are currently recruiting for."

The £2m outdoor spa area at the hotel offers guests Swedish saunas, an aromatherapy steam room, a halotherapy salt chamber and Roman-inspired baths and hot tubs.

Exclusive to The Rabbit is its "lakeside beach" with heated sand, a Lake Bar and a sunken lounge.

"With full safety measures in place and a fresh new offering, we look forward to welcoming guests this summer," added Mr Johnston.