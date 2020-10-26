Thinking big: Belfast's Shed Bistro to reopen after £150k expansion

A restaurant in south Belfast is investing over £150,000 in expanding its premises with a plan to reopen when four weeks of Covid-19 restrictions come to an end.

Shed Bistro on Ormeau Road has taken over the shop unit next door, more than doubling the size of its kitchen and the floor space in the restaurant.

As well as protecting 12 existing jobs, the investment will also create up to eight new roles and provide apprenticeship opportunities.

The expansion is being carried out by husband and wife team, Jonny and Christina Taylor. Mrs Taylor said: "We are really excited to unveil our ambitious plans to expand Shed Bistro. As well as a beautiful, stylish new space, our customers can expect more fantastic food, delicious drinks and homely hospitality.

"It has been a tough few months for us and so many others in our industry, so we are really proud that we have been able to not only sustain our business, but to grow Shed Bistro. We couldn't have done it without our dedicated team and our loyal customers who gave us the determination to overcome the challenges, so we want to thank them all for their support."

Shed Bistro planned to relaunch at the end of this week but is now aiming for November 15.