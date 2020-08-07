'Thousands of jobs at risk' over decision to delay reopening wet pubs, says hospitality chief

The decision to delay the opening of pubs that don't serve food has been described as "catastrophic" for the industry.

Speaking at Stormont on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said the decision was taken because of a rise in the 'R' number, which indicates the likelihood of coronavirus transmission.

"Because of the concern around the level of community transmission, and the desire to prioritise the reopening of our schools we have decided that it is prudent to pause the reopening of our public houses, and we have set a new indicative date of September 1," Mrs Foster said.

"I want to acknowledge that the hospitality sector have been working very hard with us, they have been in partnership with us right throughout this issue - and this is not a reflection on the hospitality sector. Rather, it's a reflection on how the 'R' rate has risen.

"So we will be engaging with the hospitality sector: we will be wanting to listen to their concerns, trying to find a way to support them at what is a very difficult time for them."

But Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill said the decision to keep pubs shut meant financial ruin for many.

"It is devastating news that the reopening of traditional non-food pubs has been pushed back, despite the rest of the hospitality sector reopening safely, albeit at reduced capacity," he said.

"The safety measures agreed by government and implemented by our members will help to reduce the spread of the virus, not the pie and chips you are currently required to have with your pint. Non-food pubs can operate under the same safety measures as food-let premises."

Mr Neill said thousands of struggling small businesses were now facing financial ruin.

"It is now not difficult to imagine that thousands of people who work in, or own, traditional pubs will struggle to pay their mortgages and support their families as they are forced to be let go," he said.

Disappointed: Colin Neill

"Investment and aid right now by the Executive will mean that thousands in the sector stand a chance, otherwise the ripple effect will have huge consequences.

"We are talking thousands of job losses.

"We are urgently seeking Ministerial engagement and call on them to help save the jobs and businesses across Northern Ireland.

"This cannot wait until the next Executive meeting scheduled for two weeks' time."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday night, west Belfast bar owner Gerard Keenan, who runs Dan's Bar on the city's Springfield Road said the decision to ban 'wet' pubs from reopening was devastating.

"My wife and I own this wee traditional pub. We have six children - one of them a tiny baby. We're devastated by this decision today. I don't even know what to say."

Mr Keenan's pub has been closed since just before St Patrick's Day. "We wanted to do the right thing, be safe and keep everyone safe."

Mr Keenan said he'd contacted every MLA in Northern Ireland about the plight of small traditional pubs.

"Nobody wants to listen," he said.

"I don't want anyone to feel sorry for us. I just wanted a date when we could reopen."

He'd already bought in fresh stock for a planned reopening on Monday, and had borrowed to fit out his bar with perspex screens, hand sanitising stations, wipeable furniture and more.

"We've done everything," he said. But he wasn't optimistic about the survival of the business he'd put 10 years of his life into. "This industry, it's ruined," he said. "Confidence has disappeared."

The SDLP on Thursday night called on the Economy and Finance Ministers to provide additional support to pubs like Mr Keenan's.

Finance Committee member and former publican Pat Catney MLA said: "I know there are plenty of responsible publicans who were preparing to open their doors next week with new measures in place to protect the public.

"They have invested time, energy and significant resources in these preparations, not least of all in new stock, protocols and staff training.

"The decision to delay openings will be disappointing but everything we do must be based on keeping people safe from this virus in line with the public health advice.

"It's the right call."

He added: "It's important now that the Finance and Economy Ministers work to support those pubs, and their staff, which had made significant preparations for reopening. We can't allow big numbers of viable businesses in an important sector to go under."