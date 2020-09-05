Three million Eat Out To Help Out meals served in Northern Ireland

Deals hailed as a great success for eateries with some pledging to continue discounts

Restaurateur Michael Deane said he would continue his own version of the scheme

Almost three million meals were eaten across Northern Ireland as part of Chancellor Rishi's Sunak's Eat Out To Help Out scheme, official figures have revealed.

Some 2,207 outlets across the region were signed up to the scheme. However, this only relates to businesses with less than 26 locations, meaning the actual figure could be much higher.

A total of 2,789,000 meals were claimed, amounting to discounts of over £16m. The average discount per meal was £5.79.

The scheme ran for the first three days of the week throughout August and offered half price meals up to a total of £10 off.

It was aimed at helping rejuvenate the beleaguered hospitality trade blighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from HMRC, which administered the scheme, showed south Belfast was the location which claimed the most meals, with over 374,000 claimed across 326 outlets.

That compared to the west Tyrone area which saw 68,000 meals across 66 outlets.

The biggest discount was available in Strangford with an average of £6.49. The lowest was in north Belfast with an average £4.69 claimed.

But some Northern Ireland restaurants said they were unable to take part - because the Government support was only for meals prepared on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Erica Lutzman of the Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead said: "It just didn't work for us. We only open at the end of the week - Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"That meant that to open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday would have meant disrupting our whole team's arrangements.

"So while it was a great scheme for restaurants able to open six or seven days a week, it just wasn't beneficial for us.

"I think we'd like to see the scheme reintroduced in a way that covers Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and helps small restaurants that cannot open every day of the week."

Some eateries across Belfast and beyond have pledged to continue to offer discounts despite the end of government support.

Michelin-starred chef Michael Deane said he would take a financial hit to continue his own version of the scheme, shouldering the cost of cuts himself.

Others, however were unable to continue the offer.

Chef Niall McKenna

Chef Niall McKenna said he was keen to see how the public would react and what "normality would look like".

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill said his organisation lobbied for an extension and they would continue to appeal to Stormont for support as the industry moved into a more quieter period.

"You have to remember that what looked busy was actually operating at a reduced capacity," he said. "We had the summer staycation business, which has gone and we don't have the offices and the business tourism that comes with it. There is a challenging period ahead.

"This is not about making money, it is about breaking even and keeping jobs safe because on furlough they are only preserved.

"We are just trying to get through this period and there has still been no help for traditional pubs because if you don't serve food, you can't open."

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the scheme had been a "fantastic initiative".

"Such UK Government intervention has been vital in protecting hospitality jobs in Northern Ireland and boosting its economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"The sector is crucial to many livelihoods in Northern Ireland with 60,000 jobs sustained by the sector, contributing over £1.1bn to the local economy annually."