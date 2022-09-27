Three new restaurants to open at Belfast’s Odyssey

Three major restaurant brands are opening at the Odyssey in Belfast with the creation of 75 jobs as part of its £15m winter relaunch.

Italian chain Zizzi, chicken restaurant Nando’s and burger joint Five Guys are all taking prominent units totalling 11,000 sq ft in the food and leisure mall, formerly known as the Odyssey Pavilion.

It will be a second city centre location for both Zizzi and Five Guys, while it’s Nando’s ninth outlet.

The restaurants are expected to be open in time for the February half-term holiday.

And it’s understood agents have said another six tenants are under offer to take space. Cineworld and Hollywood Bowl are the main leisure attractions on the site.

The Odyssey, which opened in 2000, said the arrival of the restaurants marked a new era as it becomes a “day to night destination for family entertainment” to complement events and concerts taking place at The SSE Arena and at science centre W5.