Three NI hotels among top one per cent reviewed on Tripadvisor

Three hotels in Northern Ireland have been ranked amongst the top 1% of businesses worldwide to be reviewed on Tripadvisor this year.

Ardtara Country House in Co Derry was named the No 3 Best Small Hotel in the UK (and No.18 in Europe).

The elegant 19-century Maghera mansion is secluded in NI’s countryside, and one of the reasons it appealed to customers is due to it being within a 45-minute drive from Belfast, Derry City, Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Clubs, the Giant’s Causeway and the Antrim Coast.

Ardtara House, Upperlands

Me & Mr Jones – a luxurious boutique hotel and wine bar in Portstewart – came 24th in the UK in the Small Hotels category.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, Tara Lodge was named the No 20 Top Hotel (Overall) in the UK.

The metro style boutique spot is located in the heart of the city’s Queens Quarter, and since 2007, it has also been rated the number one hotel in Belfast on the travel review website.

It surpassed five luxurious London sites in Tripadvisor’s top 25 Traveller’s Choice UK hotels for 2023.

The Traveller’s Choice Awards celebrate businesses that have consistently received great reviews on Tripadvisor.

Since 2002, the accolades have showcased the best hotels based on the reviews and opinions of millions of holidaymakers from around the world.

Belfast’s Merchant Hotel also received a Travellers’ Choice level award, which means it’s in the top 10% of businesses on Tripadvisor, based on reviews.

Its spa has additionally been shortlisted at the separate, prestigious World Spa Awards.

The Merchant’s Spa is one of five to be nominated for the coveted ‘Northern Ireland's Best Hotel Spa 2023’ title.

The Merchant Spa

It is up against The Spa Sanctuary at Manor House Country Hotel and The Killyhevlin Spa – both in Co Fermanagh, as well as The Culloden Estate and Spa in Holywood, and Ballymena’s Galgorm resort.

Voting is now open and runs until August 8, with customers invited to vote for the businesses they consider to be the very best in spa and wellness.

To vote, visit the Northern Ireland section of the World Spa Awards website.

This isn’t the first time Belfast businesses have been recognised by Tripadvisor either.

Last year, the Cab Tours Belfast famous black taxi tour ranked number 17 in the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice “Best of the Best” Things to Do Awards and marked the only entry from Northern Ireland to achieve the feat.