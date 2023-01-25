Three Northern Ireland restaurants added to prestigious Michelin guide

Three Northern Ireland restaurants have been named in the latest Michelin Guide.

Blank on the Malone Road, Fontana in Holywood and Artis in Londonderry are among 24 new additions from across Britain and Ireland.

The guide, which celebrates high-quality food and service, has been published by the tyre company since 1900.

Inclusion on the list is not the same as being awarded a Michelin Star, but both are highly sought after.

The honour marks a first for both Blank and Artis, but Fortana previously won a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Belfast Telegraph restaurant critic Joris Minne said: “This is excellent news, particularly for Artis in the north west as the Legenderry Food Month kicks off in Derry and Strabane. This is the first such recognition for a Derry restaurant.

“Blank only opened in Belfast last year, but it has made a lasting impression with its surprise menus. This is well-deserved acknowledgment of the consistent levels of quality produced by Blank.

“I’m also delighted to see Fontana back on the list, one of Holywood’s stalwarts.”

Blank owner Christina Taylor was delighted with the award, saying that when her restaurant opened its doors, she knew there was an appetite in Belfast “for a high-end food offer based entirely on ingredients sourced from within the island”.

The business’s ‘no menu’ concept made headlines when it launched. Diners do not order. Instead, the kitchen prepares dishes using whatever seasonal Irish produce suppliers deliver on the day.

“[You] simply choose the number of courses, as well as the wine-pairing package, and sit back and relax,” Ms Taylor said.

“That concept has truly caught on. Our offer of local foods, carefully curated and proudly presented, has proven to be a hit with our customers from Belfast and well beyond.”

Inclusion in the guide was “a true vindication” of the restaurant’s unusual concept, Ms Taylor told this newspaper.

“We are very confident that our restaurant will continue to grow in reputation at home and abroad,” she added.

“Northern Ireland really is making a mark globally as a high-dining destination, and I congratulate Fontana and Artis in making the guide as well.”

Two restaurants in the Republic of Ireland were also added to the list — the Terre restaurant at the Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork, and the Bishop’s Buttery at the Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary.

The guide will be officially launched in Northamptonshire, England, on March 27.

“After two years without being able to organise a physical event in Great Britain and Ireland, we are thrilled to be back with what should be a warm, exciting and friendly gathering,” said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide international director.

“The team is busy organising a celebration to fully reflect the talent, commitment and resilience of the British and Irish gastronomic scenes — a celebration all the more welcome in the current challenging economic climate.”