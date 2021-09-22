Timetable for lifting final rules should be priority, Stormont told but Swann warns of A&Es turning people away

Business leaders desperate for light at end of tunnel after hellish 18 months

Business groups have urged the Executive to “start giving more light and less tunnel” and produce a timeline to lift all remaining Covid restrictions, warning ministers that Stormont can’t afford its own furlough.

It comes after Health Minister Robin Swann warned of a “nightmare scenario” this winter, with overcrowded emergency departments forced to close their doors and 999 calls going unanswered.

Mr Swann would not be drawn on the potential easing of rules at Friday’s Executive meeting and did not rule out the possibility of a lockdown or circuit breaker to ease NHS pressures.

But the chiefs of Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster and the Belfast Chamber of Commerce — Glyn Roberts, Colin Neill and Simon Hamilton respectively — said the business community was “looking with desperation” as restrictions were phased out in the Republic and Great Britain.

They added: “The Executive needs to produce a realistic timeline of safely lifting the restrictions to give our members certainty and stability.

“We have heard a lot of unhelpful speculation about a fourth lockdown, which has caused our members and their staff undue concern and anxiety.

“With furlough ending and no further money from the Treasury for support grants, how does the Executive propose to fund this? The Executive needs to start giving more light and less tunnel in their message to business and the wider community.

“Those remaining people who have not received the vaccination need to do so, for their own health, for their families and for their own community.”

On Wednesday, the Health Minister provided a pandemic update alongside Belfast Trust chief executive Dr Cathy Jack, who said health and social care were “besieged” and staff were burnt out.

Dr Jack explained that increased demand for urgent and unscheduled care, coupled with a sustained high level of infections, had led to “unmatched pressures” on emergency departments (EDs).

“The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in an ED increased by 260% in July compared with same period last year. ED crowding in mid-September was at levels usually experienced at the peak of winter,” she added.

Dr Jack said the unvaccinated accounted for over 70% of Covid patients in intensive care, despite the group forming under 12% of the adult population.

These patients require specialist respiratory care and remain ill for many weeks, which affects the ability of hospitals to admit patients without Covid.

This limits the ability to carry out time-limited surgery, including on people living with cancer, where having treatment in the next few months will have a “huge influence” on outcomes.

The NHS is grappling with “monumental challenges” like never before, Dr Jack continued.

“If Covid is allowed to spread freely and the vaccination rate does not rise beyond 90%, we will face a grim winter,” she said.

“The best thing we can do to help the health service is to vaccinate the remaining 12% of the adult population. If this happens, we would be in a better and safer place. Every single jab counts.”

Mr Swann warned the system did not have the capacity to cope with current levels of need.

“We must guard against giving the impression that the Covid threat is fading or that the pandemic is petering out,” he said.

“Carefully easing restrictions is one thing, a free-for-all is another. If all caution is dropped, our health service crisis will deepen. It would, in all likelihood, be overwhelmed.

“In a nightmare scenario, it could even mean one of our EDs so overcrowded and patient safety so compromised they could have to close the doors, and that could lead to ambulances unable to respond to emergency 999 calls in the community.

“That’s what overwhelmed could look like, so we must not let that happen.

“As minister, I will do everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“I’d ask you to please support me, support your staff and get your jab.”