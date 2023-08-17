Titanic Distillers: Whiskey production gets underway in Belfast for first time in 90 years

Titanic Distillers, located on the site of the historic Thompson Dock and Pumphouse in Titanic Quarter, was granted its Distillers License to produce spirits last week

Titanic Distillers directors Peter Lavery (left) and Stephen Symington (right) joined Head Distiller Damien Rafferty to celebrate as production started at Belfast’s first working whiskey distillery since the days of prohibition in the 1930s.

Whiskey production is now underway in Belfast for the first time in almost 90 years following the opening of a new distillers in Titanic Quarter.

Earlier this year, drinks company Titanic Distillers announced it had invested almost £8 million to convert the historic Thompson Dock and Pumphouse into a working distillery, as well as Ireland’s newest tourist attraction.

Last week, the company was granted its distillers licence to produce spirits, after being open for several months to tourists. It will now produce a single malt premium whiskey made from ingredients that “have been carefully selected to produce the best possible flavour”.

The production will be overseen by head distiller Damien Rafferty who praised the official start of whiskey production at the location.

“A lot of time, hard work and investment has gone into this amazing project to date, but this week marks the culmination of all that – with the distillery and visitor attraction now both fully operational,” he said.

“In many ways though, the job is only beginning as we start producing a whiskey that the people of Belfast and Northern Ireland can be proud of, and one that will represent us well all over the world ,”

Titanic Distillers Director Peter Lavery also reflected on what he claims is “a momentous occasion”.

“It’s been quite a journey over the past five years but we are thrilled to get our licence and to start producing our own spirits on site,” said Lavery

”Whiskey has played an important part in the history of our city but there hasn’t been a working distillery here since the 1930s, so, as a Belfast boy, it really means a lot to me to revive this great distilling tradition – and help bring Belfast back to the forefront of Irish whiskey production.

“Once, we led the way globally – not just in shipbuilding but across many areas of industry, manufacturing and innovation,” he continued.

“With our Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Whiskey, now produced on this most historic of sites, we hope to do so again.”

The company claims a draw for tourists will be all of the original pump equipment and associated internal historic features which have been retained in the in the adjacent pumphouse.

The features are available to view as part of the associated visitor tours, while the exterior also includes a new food and beverage area.

Stephen Symington, Director of Titanic Distillers, added: “This has been a real labour of love for all concerned over a period of more than five years – from the initial seeds, through the planning process and then the loving restoration of one of our city’s most historic and iconic buildings.

“Our ambition, from the outset, has always been to embrace the history of our distillery’s location to create a unique product and visitor experience, immersed in the spirit of Belfast’s industrial and maritime past and inspired by the people who worked in Belfast’s shipyard more than a century ago.

“However, outside of the site’s massive tourism appeal and historic significance, it is important to recognise that, from this moment forward, we are now a working distillery in which we will be producing our own products to build on our success to date and make the most of the growing global demand for Irish Whiskey.”