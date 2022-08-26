Top Belfast chef Michael Deane offers £1,000 incentive for new recruits amid hospitality staff shortage

Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane has offered a £1,000 bonus for new recruits who join the business next month.

The Michelin Star chef shared the offer of the “special incentive bonus” on social media.

Information on the Deanes Belfast website said vacancies available included bar and waiting staff, chefs of all levels and for kitchen porters.

For those starting in September, a £500 net bonus payment will be available after six months service along with a further £500 net reward after a year.

Seeking “highly-motivated, career minded people,” the company have also promised opportunities for career development.

A staff testimonial, Paul Heron said: “I have enjoyed the many challenges and rewards during my six years at Deanes.

"Starting as a part-time waiter, I have carved a great career and am now Restaurant Manager in Deanes Howard Street.”

Earlier this year, many other well-known names in the hospitality sector said recruiting enough staff had become a major problem.

A shortage after many left the industry during the pandemic was highlighted as well as the effects of Brexit, with many European nationals working in local venues opting to return home.