Top pizza chain set to open new restaurant in Belfast

A top pizza chain is opening its 10th restaurant in Northern Ireland in a location in south Belfast, Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Little Wing, which is part of hotel and pub chain Beannchor Group, is to open its doors on the Ormeau Road early this year.

It’s understood it will be located on the ground floor of The Residence, a plush apartment block built on the site of a former PSNI station.

According to Little Wing’s Facebook page, recruitment has already started for the new venue.

“We opened our doors back in 2009 with our flagship restaurant on Ann Street and having grown this will be our 10th pizzeria,” it says.

Beannchor Group is made up of venues including the five-star Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Hotel and the Haslem Hotel, as well as pubs The National and Dirty Onion. It also owns the Hillside restaurant in Hillsborough, Co Down.

Last year the Bullitt Hotel was hit by a devastating fire, which started in its rooftop bar, Babel. The venue has since reopened with a new rooftop venue, Tetto.

In 2021, it completed a £1m investment to transform a former Wetherspoon’s bar at Lisburn Square into new venue, The Lark.

Beannchor Group was founded by Bill Wolsey, with Little Wing now led by his son Luke.

There are already three Little Wings in Belfast, as well as in Lisburn, Bangor, Enniskillen, Holywood, Whiteabbey and Newtownards. Its most recent opening was in Whiteabbey in 2019.

Beannchor Group has been asked for comment.