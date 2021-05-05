‘Tough loss’ for Belfast as Holohans at the Barge restaurant announces closure

The interior of the popular Holohans at the Barge

A popular Belfast restaurant is to close its doors as a result of Covid-19 and other “operational issues”, leaving many disappointed at the loss of the venue from its River Lagan home.

Holohans at the Barge, a converted barge based in Belfast’s Lanyon Place, said they would instead be consolidating the restaurant into their existing Holohans Pantry, based close to Queen’s University.

Writing online that it was a “tough loss” the family-run restaurant business said factors including “Covid, lease, insurance and other operational issues and a very uncertain future”, made it impossible for them to continue trading.

The restaurant has occupied its stunning spot overlooking the River Lagan and Waterfront Hall for the last eight years, with many online praising the food and atmosphere.

“It would have been difficult enough to have to close a struggling restaurant, but to be forced to close such an iconic, successful and well-loved restaurant is devastating and really hard to bear,” they added in their statement.

In response to the news, one poster on Facebook wrote: “Such sad news! Feel really lucky to have had my first visit to the barge right before first lockdown. Was a beautiful meal! Wishing you all the best for the future!”

While another said: “Quite possibly the best restaurant in Belfast. Always brought its A game and the location was second to none. A tough loss for the city but best of luck moving forward.”

The second Holohans restaurant at 43 University Road will continue trading, with the company saying the opening hours will be expanded.

Customers with any gift vouchers for Holohans at the Barge have also been advised they will remain valid for use in the sister restaurant, or refunds can be applied for.