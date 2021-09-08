Video: Belfast’s Town Square bar pokes fun at Stormont Covid-19 rule change

Belfast bar Town Square has shared a video poking fun at a change in coronavirus regulations set to be introduced by Stormont from Friday.

The Botanic Avenue bar said they know some customers will be puzzled by a change that means customers in bars and restaurants can now get up to order drinks or pay for their meal rather than having to wait for table service.

However, the Executive also said you must remain seated while eating or drinking inside. “In indoor settings, customers will still be required to return to their table in order to consume their food or drink. Because there is less risk in outdoor settings, the prohibition on standing to consume food and drink outdoors will be removed,” said a statement on Monday night.

But because it’s proving difficult to both stay seated while eating and drinking and go to the bar, the team at Town Square have come up with a clever solution in their video.

“We know it’s confusing, but don’t worry- we’ve got you sorted! Introducing the new Town SQ wheelie tables,” they said.

The video has been viewed almost 11,000 times and has been shared by several other pages on social media, with users expressing their confusion and amusement at the new rules that have been decided upon.

Lobby group Hospitality Ulster has called on Stormont to go further as they decide which restrictions to relax next.

Chief executive Colin Neill said called for a “reasonable timeframe” to guide the sector out of pandemic restrictions.

“We are now on the cusp of the Christmas planning period for the sector and we do not need another disaster on our hands,” he said.