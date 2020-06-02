Watch: Hungry fast food fans queue up outside NI restaurants as McDonald's reopens

Hundreds of cars queued for the reopening of McDonald's in Northern Ireland since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The fast food company reopened its drive-thru branches in Bangor and Newtownards on Tuesday, with dozens of hungry patrons eagerly waiting for their first taste of a Big Mac in nearly three months.

Josh Henderson from Bangor gets his order at McDonald's in Bangor. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

The Belfast Telegraph spoke to customers - from a distance - outside the Bangor restaurant.

Bailey Bennet said: "It has been closed for three months, my wee brother has missed his Happy Meals.

"So I just took him out this morning. We are meant to be in Paris at the minute, so I just thought a wee day trip will be nice for him."

Queue at McDonald's restaurant in Bangor. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Michelle Harkin said: "I checked the app every day, so when I went on yesterday it said 'opens tomorrow at 11', so when I told the kids McDonald's was tomorrow they actually wanted to come and queue last night. So they were quite excited."

Chris Bryans said: "Everyone has missed it, I think my kids have missed it more than I have.

McDonald's in Newtownards reopened on Tuesday, June 2, with David Dusevicius helping keep everyone in line. Pic Freddie Parkinson

Queue at McDonald's restaurant in Bangor. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

"As soon as I said it was open the missus said 'get round there now'. So I think she is excited as well.

"I think it is just something that lightens the mood, it is something that we haven't had and it seems to bring something to the kids that they haven't had."

Janice Stafford said: "It is fantastic, I have got seven kids at home and they have been dying for their McDonald's for weeks and weeks.

"So I am going to have a quiet household today.

John Henderson, who was first in the queue in Bangor, added: "It is just brilliant, starving so I am."

Paris McDonagh Business Manger at the McDonald’s Bloomfield Shopping Mall outlet in Bangor, Northern Ireland as the fast food restaurant reopened its drive-thru service at 11am with queues of cars of hungry people wishing to have their first MdDonald’s since the lockdown.. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 02, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Ulster. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Paris McDonagh, business manager at the Bangor branch, said there had been a lot of work behind the scenes before the reopening.

"There was a lot of training, a lot of preparation goes into making sure the store is clean and sanitised and ready to go," he told the PA news agency.

"There are a lot of restrictions in place, screens to keep our staff and customers safe and following all the guidelines to ensure everyone that does come back stays safe."

McDonald's is staging a phased reopening of all drive-thrus across the UK this week following a pilot in May.

It had temporarily closed all its restaurants in Ireland and the UK in March.

However, the fast food company has warned that it may be necessary to close drive-thru lanes if queues cause disruption.

A range of safety measures have also been introduced, with perspex screens at drive-thru windows and staff wearing protective equipment.

Staff will also be expected to confirm that they are fit to start work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employees temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Customers are also being urged to limit spending for drive-thru and deliveries to £25 per order, with customers also being asked to pay by contactless methods.

All the company's drive-thru restaurants are to open by Thursday, June 4.