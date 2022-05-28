‘We don’t want to be caught out on the hop’: Pub owners say trading has improved post-Covid but there are fears for the future
Pub owners tentatively say trading has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but with the cost-of-living crisis, there are fears it will be short-lived
Brett Campbell
It’s been a full year since beer taps began flowing again and pubs across Northern Ireland are seeing profits bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, but they are braced for a new storm being wreaked by soaring inflation.