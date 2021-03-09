'We will lose tourism businesses in short-term': Tourism NI chief John McGrillen says hopes are pinned on a good summer

There's the rough and smooth when talking about building back our tourism sector here. Focusing on the domestic market, outdoor accommodation and attracting visitors north are all positive, but we have a journey over the next handful of years to even get back to where we were, as Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen says.

But we'll start things on a much-needed positive note. Tourism bookings from south of the border were up three-fold in August last year.

It's certainly a start. And the Republic, along with Great Britain, will be key - along with our own population staying put - in building back our tourism sector to what it once was.

The rest of the news, at least in the short term, is primarily about firefighting and survival.

"We have a good platform to build on," Mr McGrillen says.

While the Republic's market is significantly more dependent on international visitors, around 76% of tourism spend here comes from the UK and Ireland.

While the big marketing push in 2019 was aimed at also bringing in visitors from outside our shores, the road to recovery may be driven by our own holidaying needs, and that of our neighbours.

Northern Ireland's ability to build back what it had before may be an easier journey than that of our neighbours in the Republic.

"Northern Ireland did well with visitor numbers from the south last year. In August, bookings were up 200% from the Republic," he says.

"And looking at reviews online… reviews from those from the Republic were up 51%.

"We were able to introduce Northern Ireland to a new audience - feedback has been very positive.

Our challenge is going to be to encourage those people to return, and encourage many others to come.

"There is no expectation of (international) visitor numbers of a significant proportion until 2022.

"As people look towards holidays, they are going to be much more activity-based - connecting with nature, exploring authentic experiences, and a lot of that based on the landscape.

"We are well placed to be successful in that market."

But it can now be revealed that it's tendering for a contractor to undertake research to establish "what does the post-Covid consumer want to be doing".

"(It's about) how do we respond to make sure we have the right activities," John says.

"It's to help us where (we) need to be going and inform us about any future investment going forward.

"Belfast is always going to be a major attraction for us. It's small and walkable, and you can get around it quickly. You don't have to use public transport.

"If we want to grow post-Covid, we can't expect a million people at Titanic Belfast… we need other experiences for people to embrace in Belfast. That is what the City Deal project is about.

"If we are going to spend £200m on a new tourism product, we need to make sure it is what the consumer of the future is looking for.

"We know people regard Belfast as a base to explore the rest of NI. What we want to do is have people coming and staying, but getting out and exploring beyond."

Other burgeoning tourism spots include The Gobbins, Hillsborough Castle, Carrickfergus Castle and the Mourne Gateway.

"We want to know when we can open, and stay open. It's extremely costly opening, then after three or four weeks, finding you are closed again. There are significant costs associated with that.

"You can spend lots of money, investing in marketing and promotion."

He says with the continued successful roll-out of vaccinations, getting to a point where the majority have received it and cases become manageable, people can start to go about their day-to-day business.

And, like the rest of us here, John's hoping the current lockdown, which began on December 26, will be the last we have to undergo here.

"Certainly, that would be our hope. It would be extremely difficult if we didn't get a summer out of this," he says.

"The hope would be that there is pent up demand. If things work out the way we (hope), the suppression of the virus, then the season could be extended."

And the areas in which we've already seen a surge, including outdoors, activities and luxury camping, will continue to be growth areas, according to John.

He says a lot of that is being driven by the feeling of personal safety among visitors, which he says is "their biggest issue at the moment".

"That's a trend which isn't going to go away," he said. "It was a trend… but it's being accelerated by Covid."

As for visitors from outside the UK and Ireland, he says the international push for the island as a whole - through Tourism Ireland - will be "heavily geared in close to home markets".

That would see a big push towards Great Britain, then Europe, before looking towards the long-haul market.

"That is going to take longer to return," he says. "Air connectivity onto the island of Ireland has been decimated and the routes frequency is a fraction of what it was. Air travel is about 92-93% down on the previous year. It will take time (to build back up)."

He's hoping that visitor numbers here will be back at 2019 levels by 2023-24. "It's going to take five years to get back to where we were," he says.

But he says there will be tourism and hospitality businesses which will be lost, during this pandemic.

"I think that is unfortunately an inevitability," he says. "What is going to be important is that the support from government continues to a point where they can actually start to generate an income and profit.

"If we don't do that, it's a lost investment, we might as well not have done it."

John says that could include a targeted approach to the furlough system, for firms still facing restrictions or tightened rules and retaining the VAT level at 5%.

"No one has really seen a benefit of that reduction," he says.

Last week, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak used his Budget to announce an extension to the furlough scheme for all business until the end of September, though firms will have to contribute 10% to salaries for hours not worked from June, rising to 20% in July and August.

The 5% VAT rate for hospitality will be extended to 5% until the end of September, with a reduced rate of 12.5% then in place until April.

Looking ahead, he says "the reality is" we will see fewer bars, restaurants and hotels, post-Covid.

But he said the "market will do as the market does", and as demand rises, we'll start seeing a greater number of businesses.

"Our task is making sure that we create that demand," he says.

"It's making sure that we create that demand, and those support mechanisms are in place, to make sure we don't have a mass collapse.

"Safety is of primary importance. That is what we are seeing from Tourism Ireland research in the international marketplace.

"The UK has rolled out the vaccine programme quicker than almost anywhere else - that is to our advantage.

"I think the 'We're Good to Go' scheme (businesses ensuring they have put the necessary arrangements in to deal with Covid safety) is important. That consumer confidence is a critical part of driving consumer demand."