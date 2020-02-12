West Belfast in line for 100 jobs when £25m leisure centre opens

Around 100 jobs will be created with the reopening of Andersonstown Leisure Centre in west Belfast in April following a £25m investment.

GLL, the social enterprise that runs all of Belfast's leisure centres under the Better brand, is to recruit 100 people in both full and part-time roles.

The jobs will be created across a range of disciplines, including over 50 lifeguards.

There will also be the addition of new water slides, aqua play park and surf simulator in the centre.

Other roles will include swimming instructors, gymnastic coaches, fitness trainers, catering staff and front-desk staff.

Andersonstown will be the next leisure centre to reopen as part of Belfast City Council's £105m leisure transformation programme.

It follows the recent openings of the new Brook and Lisnasharragh leisure centres.

Gareth Kirk, regional director of GLL in Northern Ireland, said: "The opening of Andersonstown will bring a further 100 new jobs to the city and the people we recruit to these roles will be responsible for contributing to our aspiration of getting more people in the city, more active, more often.

"As a strategic partner of Belfast City Council, we are wholly committed to contributing to the health and wellbeing of the people who live here and to do that we need to have a great team of people working in these world-class facilities to help deliver on this ambition," he said.

Councillor Brian Kingston, chair of Belfast City Council's strategic policy and resources committee, said he was delighted with the job creation and with the significant investment in health facilities.

"Belfast City Council's investment in leisure services is the biggest in the UK, reflecting the importance we place on making life better for all our residents by improving their health and wellbeing, reducing life inequalities and improving our neighbourhoods," he added.