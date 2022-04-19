White’s Tavern moves ahead with expansion plans

The owner of one of Belfast's oldest taverns is moving ahead with plans for a £1.5m extension, including what is promised to be the first fully licensed fish and chip shop in the city.

A planning application was filed last week by Clover Group requesting permission to turn vacant ground floor units on High Street next to White’s Tavern into a beer hall, with fish and chips at the top of the menu.

The Clover Group, which runs eight venues in Belfast, including Henry's and the Jailhouse, said the investment, which the company says will create 50 hospitality jobs, reflects confidence in the sector’s recovery and growth.

When the plans were first announced earlier this year, Clover director Mark Beirne said: “This investment is testament not only to our confidence in the opportunities that there are within Belfast’s social scene but also to the expertise and skillset within our team, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to deliver exemplary experiences for our customers.”