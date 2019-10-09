White's Tavern's new owner plans refurbishment and 30 extra jobs at landmark Belfast pub

Pictured in White’s Tavern are the Clover Group’s Andrew Maxwell, Paul Langsford, Jim Conlon and Mark Beirne

A takeover of one of Belfast's oldest taverns is set to create 30 new jobs.

The Clover Group has announced it has added White's Tavern to its portfolio.

Dating back to the 1600s the bar is in the heart of Belfast city centre at Winecellar Entry.

The takeover follows Clover's opening of Margot’s in Donegall Square East in April with the Fountain Bar set to reopen its door’s next week, following a £1m refurbishment.

Clover is planning to refurbish White's in a way that maintains the integrity of the original tavern complete with an original bar counter from the 17th century.

O’Donnell O’Neill Design has been tasked with refurbishing the interior and exterior facade.

Former head chef at Deane’s Simon Toye will take charge in the kitchen in the Oyster Room, the new bar restaurant on the first floor.

The plans for the venue will also include the revitalisation of the outdoor area including Winecellar Entry with performances planned with local and international musicians.

Mark Beirne from Clover said the group wanted to keep White's traditional feel.

“White’s Tavern is one of Belfast’s most important bars, not only in terms of its rich history and the long standing contribution it has made to the fabric of our city but also the opportunity it presents, for us as the Clover Group, to shine an exciting new light on this outstanding venue and ensure it is cherished by future generations," he said.

"White’s Tavern is very unique, and we are maintaining and enhancing the integrity of its interior with the highest quality food and traditional music offering in a way that recognises our past and will celebrate our future."