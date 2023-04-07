Why Molson Coors is supporting Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards

Drinks firm Molson Coors talks about its business in Northern Ireland and its range of brands, including Aspall Cyder, Cobra, Madri Excepcional and Carling

Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments for over 200 years. In the UK and Ireland we now have four breweries, including Franciscan Well brewery in Cork and a nearly 300-year-old cider press in Suffolk – the home of Aspall Cyder.

Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer and cider brands. While our company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle.

Our growing beverage portfolio in the UK and Ireland includes Aspall Cyder, Cobra, Madri Excepcional, Pravha, Staropramen, Franciscan Well Chieftain IPA, Rekorderlig, Miami Cocktail Company, Bandero Tequila, Black Cow vodka, Tarquin's Gin and Twin Fin rum, alongside popular favourites Coors,

Carling - the UK’s number one selling lager, and the UK’s number one selling cask ale - Doom Bar. We’re continuing to grow our portfolio to help our customers tap into the latest trends and deliver popular products that consumers will love.

In October 2020 we rolled out Madri Excepcional in the on-trade and it quickly became the most successful on-trade launch since CGA On Premise records began, with the highest value sales of any alcohol brand in its first year since launch. And since launching in retail, it has generated £60m in sales in less than a year.

Our team in Northern Ireland support our customers everyday with innovative marketing campaigns, brilliant basics POS and with our own in house technical dispense experts, we are always ready to ensure every pint that flows is as the Master Brewer intended.

This year, Carling was announced as the official beer partner of the Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup and we plan to support Carling stockists across the on and off trade in the run up to the finals. Consumers have a chance to win tickets to the final with our on pack promotion currently running across Northern Ireland.

Sustainability

In March 2021 we became the first major brewer in the UK to move to 100% renewable electricity across all our UK locations, meeting our goal to cut absolute emissions across our direct operations by over 50%, almost four years early.

Alongside this, our investment in CO2 recovery systems mean we can recover and reuse up to 47 tonnes of CO2 from the fermentation process each day. Our largest UK brewery in Burton has been almost entirely self-sufficient in CO2 production since 2018; removing around 2,350 tonnes of emissions from our operations each year.

We have also removed 700 tonnes of single-use plastic from our operations since 2019.

We are delighted to be supporting the award for Best In-store Consumer Sales Promotion at this years awards. The last 12 months have seen brands and suppliers “go again” as the macro environment continued to augment, and we are really looking forward to judging what will be a hotly contested category.