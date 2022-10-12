World’s 50 best bars for 2022 announced, but no Irish pubs make the cut

The latest edition of the World’s 50 Best Bars has been announced, with the No 1 watering hole in Barcelona – the first time it has ever been won by a bar beyond New York or London.

Paradiso was named World's Best Bar on the The World's 50 Best Bars 2022, a list sponsored by Perrier and unveiled in Catalonia, Spain last week.

Described as “hidden behind a refrigerator in the back of a Barcelona pastrami shop”, judges said Paradiso offers “a masterful take on the speakeasy, combining technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of fun”.

"Owners Giacomo Giannotti and Margarita Sader and their team serve up meticulously crafted cocktails with an unwavering commitment to sustainability,” they added.

The 2022 ranking (a sister list to the well-known World’s 50 Best Restaurants) features bars from 26 cities, with new entries from Florence, Lisbon and Naples for the first time.

However the list, now in its 14th year, once again features no bars in Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

In 2011, Belfast’s Merchant’s Hotel made the cut (No 17), while The Dead Rabbit in New York, established by Northern Ireland's Jack McGarry and Seán Muldoon, famously topped the list in 2016.

The World’s 10 Best Bars 2022

Paradiso, Barcelona Tayēr + Elementary, London Sips, Barcelona, Spain Licorería Limantour, Mexico Little Red Door, Paris, France Double Chicken Please, New York Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain The Connaught Bar, London Katana Kitten, New York Alquímico, Cartagena, Colombia

The World’s 50 Best Bars and World’s 50 Best Restaurants lists are owned by William Reed, a UK-based digital, data and events business, since 2017.

First published in 2009, the bars list is compiled based on votes from 650 global drinks experts, and “what constitutes ‘best’ is left to the judgment of these trusted and well-travelled experts,” it says.

"Given that this list is based on personal experiences, it can never be definitive, but we believe it is an honourable survey of current tastes and a credible indicator of the best places to drink across the world,” organisers say.

"This is the first time we have crowned a bar outside New York or London as The World's Best Bar, a testament to the achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team,” said Mark Sansom, Content Director of The World's 50 Best Bars.

“We are delighted to once again be able to showcase the incredible diversity of the global industry."

Individual awards saw Stockholm's Röda Huset named ‘Campari One To Watch’ and Little Red Door in Paris receiving the ‘Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award’.