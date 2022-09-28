Food inflation hits record level as prices rise 10.6% in a year

Food inflation has reached an all-time high with shoppers now paying 10.6% more than they were a year ago, figures show.

Across the board, shop price inflation accelerated to 5.7% in September. It's up from 5.1% in August, marking another record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen IQ index began gathering data in 2005.

The increases are driven by the war in Ukraine which is continuing to drive prices of animal feed, fertiliser and vegetable oil upwards - which particularly affects products such as margarine.

Fresh food products were subject to the highest increase and now clock in at a record 12.1% higher than last year.

Ambient food - can be safely stored at room temperature in a sealed container - was subject to the record fastest rate of increase for the category. It reached a record 8.6%, up from 7.8% a month previously.

A summer drought, however, meant that prices for fruit such as strawberries, blueberries and tomatoes have dropped due to the prolonged sunshine.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation rose from 2.9% in August to 3.3%. It was largely driven by heavier hardware, DIY and gardening products, which were hit hard by rising transport costs.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: "Retailers are battling huge cost pressures from the weak pound, rising energy bills and global commodity prices, high transport costs, a tight labour market and the cumulative burden of Government-imposed costs.

"And, with business rates set to jump by 10% next April, squeezed retailers face an additional £800 million in unaffordable tax rises.

"Government must urgently freeze the business rates multiplier to give retailers more scope to do more to help households."

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: "With food and household energy prices continuing to rise, it's no surprise that NielsenIQ data shows that 76% of consumers are saying they expect to be moderately or severely affected by the cost-of-living crisis over the next three months, up from 57% in the summer.

"So households will be looking for savings to help manage their personal finances this autumn and we expect shoppers to become more cautious about discretionary spend, adding to pressure in the retail sector."