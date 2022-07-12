Former Ardnabannon Outdoor Education Centre site in Castlewellan goes on sale for £600k

The former Ardnabannon Outdoor Education Centre outside Castlewellan has been put on the market, with offers in excess of £600,000.

The 15.7-acre site is being listed by Lisney estate agents, which has advertised it as a “unique refurbishment or redevelopment opportunity” and offered a children’s playgroup, wedding venue, holiday accommodation and even a nursing home as possible suggested reuses, subject to planning.

A possible opportunity to turn the site into a caravan park has also been suggested.

The centre’s closure was announced in 2017 by the Education Authority (EA), which communicated that the 100-bed Grade B1 listed property would close as part of a review of services — even though a public consultation showed strong opposition to the move.

The centre — a former private home dating from the 1860s — provided activities for young people including orienteering, canoeing, archery and hillwalking.

In 2020, Newcastle-based mental health charity MYMY (Mind Your Mate & Yourself) voiced its interest in purchasing the site and stated that talks were being held with senior Stormont ministers to ensure its proposal would be accepted by the EA.

MYMY is a counselling organisation with extensive experience in suicide prevention and intervention.

Its plan was to turn the site into a world-class mental health and wellbeing hub.

The charity, which does not receive any government funding, had an application to buy the Ardnabannon facility initially accepted by the EA following discussions with the Department of Education, subject to confirmation that it had the funds to complete the sale.

MYMY was working to secure funding and a business plan to pave the way for the acquisition of the building and had hoped to have the finance in place by October 2021 ahead of completing the purchase in March 2022.

However, former Stormont education minister Peter Weir ruled at the time that, given the current economic circumstances, there was “no certainty” that MYMY’s business case would be approved or that funding would “actually materialise” to underpin the charity’s bid.

Mr Weir revealed at the time that the EA was spending almost £44,000 a year on rates for the vacant building and that, because some of the other buildings on the site enjoy protected status, maintenance costs may also be incurred, alongside the risk of further damage caused by the weather or vandalism.

The Architectural Heritage Fund expressed support for the sale at the time and provided MYMY with a Project Viability Grant.

MYMY, however, announced in March this year that it was “devastated” that it had been unable to secure funds to purchase the site.

It is now listed for sale as a building site, comprising circa 18,000 sq ft, to include the main building and the outbuildings located on the extensive site.

The main building has been extended a number of times over the years to create kitchens, a canteen, a modern sports hall, living quarters, offices, recreational rooms and storage across ground and first-floor levels.

Lisney’s website describes the site’s outbuildings as being in “varying states of repair” but that the high-ropes and climbing frame area remains and is securely fenced off.