‘Frustration’ as latest NI High Street Voucher deadline looms

Some High Street Voucher recipients are still reporting problems ahead of the latest deadline on Friday. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has said many people are still unable to access the money from the High Street Voucher scheme.

Some of those who were unable to get their £100 card on time have been given an extension to spend their money until Friday.

But Mr Dickson is now calling for the Department for the Economy to set up a dedicated appeal and enquiry system to make sure no one misses out.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Commenting on Twitter, he said: “High Street Vouchers as another deadline looms people are still raising many issues not getting their money lots of frustration, urgent assistance required! We now need a dedicated appeal and enquiry system set up!”

Read more Additional time allowed for some applicants to spend high street voucher

The Department for the Economy has been contacted for a response.

Shortly before Christmas, the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the scheme had been a “massive success” after the ongoing disruption the pandemic caused for small businesses.

The scheme had originally been launched in September before closing on December 19.

With over 1.4 million pre-paid cards dispatched, Minister Lyons said the economy had been boosted by over £137.5m.

He added that “a small proportion” of the cards may not have been delivered in time, and a relatively small number of others may not have had the time to spend their money in time.

This included cards that were reissued after being lost/stolen or faulty, those who applied late, made errors or did not respond to request for information/verification in time.

These card holders are supposed to be able to spend their money up until midnight on Friday,