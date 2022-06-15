Furniture retailer Made.com announces return of deliveries for Northern Ireland

Online furniture seller Made.com has announced the return of deliveries to Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. (Made.com/PA)

A popular online furniture seller has announced it is bringing deliveries back to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

An update on the Made.com site confirmed that customers here can place orders once again with certain restrictions.

“Due to popular demand, we’ve brought back our Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland delivery options,” a message read.

Available on the UK website, it came with a caveat that some products still won’t be available across the island of Ireland, but said it hoped to expand the offering as soon as possible.

Items delivered to the Republic of Ireland will also be subject to additional surcharges and live plants also can’t be delivered across the border.

The update also states that delivery to either region may also take longer due to “customs checks”.

In December last year, Made.com had told investors that supply chain problems meant sales figures were likely to drop by £45m.

It cited extended factory closures in Vietnam and an industry-wide supply chain disruption, but that stock levels were being increased to deliver better lead times in 2022.