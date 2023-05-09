Government’s ‘not for EU’ label plan ‘needs clarity’

‘Not for EU’ labels part of Windsor Framework to apply to whole of UK

Government plans for milk, butter, meat, fish and vegetables to be labelled “not for EU” across the whole of the UK, and not just in Northern Ireland need much more clarity, a leading trade body has said.

Glyn Roberts of Retail NI said many members have concerns about how the changes could impact on both wholesalers and stores.

The new labelling rules, which are part of Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework deal with the EU, are due to come into force for Northern Ireland this October, and in the rest of the UK from October next year.

Under the Windsor Framework, British food moving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland is to go through a “green lane”, sparing goods from having to undergo EU standards checks when crossing the Irish Sea — as long as they have the “not for EU” label.

This is designed to reassure Brussels that such foodstuffs are less likely to be moved from Northern Ireland to the EU member state across the border. Goods moving on to the Republic of Ireland or the rest of the EU will have to undergo increased checks in a “red lane”.

However, while Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK with an EU land border, it’s been reported that the “not for EU” label will be used right across the UK, as a concession to Brussels by the Prime Minister.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the labelling move will ensure “proportionate and necessary means of ensuring goods moving in the green lane will only be sold to consumers in Northern Ireland,” and the Government will support businesses through the changes.

Mr Roberts said Retail NI's members have concerns around the labelling changes.

“We need clarity on how these labelling changes will impact both food producers and in-store retailers, especially because there will also need to be labels on aisles and shelves under the plans,” he said.

“This could particularly impact small retailers who don't have as much space. The deadline will be here soon enough and we haven't really had any guidance from the Government about this.

“While our members our broadly in support of the Windsor Framework deal, the labelling issue is one major action point that we need clarity on. It needs to be clear for both businesses and consumers, not just for us here in Northern Ireland, but in the rest of the UK also.”

DUP peer Nigel Dodds described the plans as “nonsense”, as they would mean that the labels would appear in the likes of Liverpool and Leeds, as well as Northern Ireland.

“This is a massive added cost and inconvenience on all British producers. These stickers have to go on every single individual pre-packaged food item,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Lord Dodds warned that the move would also affect British businesses exporting food to the EU and mean extra costs.

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry said: “These labelling requirements are an outworking from the Windsor Framework, and provide for much easier flow of agri-food from GB to NI. They are an improvement from the situation under the original protocol.

“Under Brexit, there are no perfect solutions, and a series of compromises and trade-offs are necessary. It is a bit rich to now see the DUP now demanding the labelling measure only applies to Northern Ireland, given their other rhetoric.”