Greenhouse sales show amazing growth as NI gardeners seek a touch of glass

Suppliers battle to fulfil ‘crazy’ level of orders during pandemic

In demand: The structures can cost between £600 and £2,500

Interest in “grow it yourself” sparked by the pandemic shows no signs of slowing as 2021 sees greenhouse sales soar, leaving customers waiting more than 25 weeks for delivery.

Two local suppliers have described the past 18 months as “crazy” as they try to meet demand.

Stephen Mulligan, manager of Garden Leisure NI Ltd in Donaghadee, said people are now spending money they might otherwise have used for holidays on their gardens.

He said: “February and March sees the start of our selling season but within two weeks of the lockdown last March our phone didn’t stop ringing from when we turned them on in the morning until we turned them off at night.

“We probably sold more greenhouses in the first month of Covid than we did the previous year and that hasn’t really changed.

“Last year customers were having to wait around 30 weeks from their order to their delivery, and this year it’s currently 25 weeks.

“In normal circumstances we could have a greenhouse with a customer in around three weeks, so that gives you an idea of the level of demand there still is.

“Everybody is obviously spending a lot more time at home and with no one really going on holiday they are spending that money in their garden.

“That doesn’t just apply to greenhouses because we have found the same high demand for our barbecue huts, summer houses and custom sheds.

“We had a bit of an issue recently when our suppliers actually ran out of timber because the demand was so high, and it was the same for the toughened glass for the greenhouses.

“This really has been a crazy time, and 18 months from when it all began, I can see no signs of things slowing down.”

Paula McCombe, whose father Clifford Montgomery opened Montrose Garden Supplies in Ballymena in 1974, painted a similar picture and said it’s not just the demand for greenhouses that continues to escalate.

She explained: “We have never been as busy as we have been these past 18 months.

“Before the pandemic we could have expected to sell perhaps three or four greenhouses a week but now it is double that every day, which has led to the long waiting times for a delivery.

“The long wait doesn’t seem to deter people. Some do say that they won’t wait 25 weeks, but we have found they usually ring back the next day having changed their minds.

“A greenhouse is a significant purchase for people who have never had one before. They can start from around £600 for a basic one but they can go to more than £2,500 for larger one with a few added extras, but people are investing.

“It has been the craziest time any of us can remember, but it’s not just the greenhouses that are in high demand, it’s also seeds and plants.

“The demand for seeds created a shortage of seeds and plants and that is still the situation for this year.

“A lot of our growers didn’t grow plants because they were worried that there was nowhere for their stock, but that’s only two or three weeks behind.

“Gardening is a lovely hobby to have and I think so many people realised that last year and that has continued to grow into this year.”