Healthcare firm to create 70 new jobs in Belfast

T-Gem Healthcare has announced it will be creating 70 jobs in Belfast.

The expansion includes an investment for offices at Russell Business Centre, opposite Belfast City Hospital.

Some 20 positions have already been filled, including two management roles.

T-Gem Healthcare champions independence at home and supports whose who need to stay in their own homes rather than going into care accommodation.

The company provides a range of services from 30-minute visits to full time live-in care.

The former helps with personal care, cleaning, shopping and gardening, while the latter supports people with illnesses such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and dementia.

The firm's Mandy Lacey said: "We have set ourselves the task of opening our Belfast office to create 70 jobs in the next 12 months to deal with a great need we have identified, particularly in the south and east of the city."