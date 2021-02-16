High street task force is dismissed as damb squib

An Armagh councillor has expressed frustration with the Northern Ireland-wide high street task force and described the project as a "damp squib".

Ulster Unionist councillor Sam Nicholson was speaking during this month's meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's economic development and regeneration committee.

Last August the Executive announced a cross-departmental high street task force should be established to consider and address the key issues affecting businesses.

During a discussion on the future of the council's own DEA task force groups, Mr Nicholson asked about the progress of the Stormont initiative that was announced to "much fanfare".

"With regards to the Northern Ireland-wide high street task force, it is six months since it was announced," he said.

"Where is it? Has it met yet and if it has not have we heard anything about it?

"It was announced with great fanfare but as far as I can see it has turned into a damp squib."

The council's strategic director of place, Olga Murtagh, informed members that the council has been requesting further information about the task force.

"There are a number of umbrella groups invited to sit on a reference group to set up the task force but we have no further information at this point," said Ms Murtagh.

In response, Mr Nicholson set out his frustration with the process. "I am not surprised but disappointed doesn't describe it," he added.

"We must do our work to keep the pressure on. I think the task force is going to be essential going forward.

"It is shocking that one year into lockdown this task force has not yet met. I thought the council ran slowly but compared to Stormont it seems we are turbo-charged."

The committee then discussed its local district electoral area task forces. These task forces were established in 2019 to reflect the importance of the city, town and village centres as a key priority for the council.

Proposing the recommendation to support the continuation of the current local task force groups until June 2022, Mr Nicholson called for an increase in the frequency of their meetings.

"These task forces are very important," he continued. "I would like to see them meet with local businesses more regularly if possible.

His proposal was seconded by councillor Stephen Moutray.