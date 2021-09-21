Hillsborough gastropub named as one of best in the UK

The Parson’s Nose came 13th in a list of the best 50 gastropubs across the UK.

An 18th century Hillsborough pub has been named as one of the best in the UK according to a popular travel review site.

The Parson’s Nose, situated in the heart of the Co Down village, came 13th in a list of the best 50 gastropubs across the UK.

Combining the reviews of visitors, the list brings together the best establishments offering both a tempting tipple and a gourmet feed.

Read more Major revamp for Hillsborough eatery The Parson's Nose

Set in an historic building and with a beer garden, The Parson’s Nose was recognised in the list for its setting alongside its steaks.

Describing the pub, Big 7 Travel said: “The Parson’s Nose is an award-winning gastropub set in an elegant Georgian townhouse in Hillsborough village. The menu is teeming with dry–aged steaks, succulent seafood and proper pub grub classics.

“Chefs make great use of the wonderful Northern Irish produce, with hot smoked salmon to start and a fantastic salt-aged sirloin with Bushmills pepper sauce for main.”

It’s not the first accolade The Parson’s Nose has gathered over the years, also being recognised in the Michelin Guide Eating Out in Pubs and the AA Guide.

Topping the best gastropubs in the list is The Wild Rabbit in the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire which came third. The Broad Chare in Newcastle upon Tyne finished second, while The Sportsman in Whitstable, Kent, took the top spot thanks to its innovative menu.

In 2018, The Parson’s Nose was relaunched after a major £500,000 refurbishment.

The revamp saw a new interior and bright extension being added to the restaurant, including outside dining overlooking the lake around Hillsborough Castle.