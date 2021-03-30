Holywood Exchange Retail Park could be set for new retailer

Since it has been developed Holywood Exchange Retail Park has never been fully let out.

A retailer that has yet to have a presence in NI could be considering occupying the last remaining unit at Holywood Exchange Retail Park, it has emerged.

The 4,000 sq ft unit, which is between Burger King and Subway at the retail park, has gone on the market to rent.

Home to larger retailers including Harvey Norman, Decathlon, Next Home and one of Lidl’s newest stores, Holywood Exchange was sold for £18m in December last year to UK-based David Samuel Properties.

It’s the second major acquisition David Samuel Properties has made here, after buying Crescent Link Retail Park in Londonderry in 2019.

Paul Wilson, director of retail at Savills, which has listed the Holywood Exchange site, said: “We’ve had lots of new interest in the space and expect a few offers in the next couple of weeks. There are some interesting new uses including a retailer who would be a new entrant to Northern Ireland.

“Since it has been developed Holywood Exchange Retail Park has never been fully let. Certainly, the take-up by Lidl has created a really strong anchorage here as its sits alongside Decathlon. It’s strengthened the park dramatically.

“We have a different pattern of shopper who visits now because we have that grocery element which creates a higher spend per visit.

“There has been a marked level of improved experience in the park.”

Mr Wilson said DS Properties’ acquisition of the park would further boost the offering. He added: “DS Properties are acquisitive, and they’ve done great things with Crescent Link. They see this park as a key asset to their portfolio.”

Speaking at the time of the acquisition, Holywood Exchange’s new owner said it was “very confident about the economic prospects for Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole” and says the latest purchase “very much builds on this confidence in the Northern Ireland economy”.

“The impact of the pandemic has affected all businesses and the retail sector has been no exception to this,” spokesman Matthew Beddow said.