Hospitality group that owns eight Belfast bars purchases The Eglantine Inn for undisclosed sum

A hospitality group which owns Belfast bars such as The Jailhouse, Margot and Whites Tavern has purchased The Eglantine Inn for an undisclosed sum.

The Clover Group NI, which operates eight bars in total in the city centre, announced on Monday it purchased the long-standing Malone Road bar known commonly as ‘the Eg’ and are now planning a £500,000 refurbishment.

The half-a-million pound makeover will included moving the bar’s focus towards “showing a range of sporting events blended with great food “ Construction is set to begin in 2023 creating 30 new jobs when complete.

The Eglantine Inn is notable for its popularity with Belfast’s student population and it’s original design was completed in 1898 by the same architects responsible for the iconic Crown Bar.

In a statement Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group said, “This is a very important acquisition for Clover which further builds on our offering, breathing new life into one of Belfast’s longest established bars in a wonderful part of the city.”

“This area of the city has a strong tradition of providing a great bar experience for customers and we are really looking forward to bringing vibrancy and excitement for students, local people and international visitors alike.”

The amount the group paid for the bar is unknown, however the bar was previously listed as for sale for £1.4m in 2019.

The Eg’s new owners, Clover Group NI are also set to launch the newly revamped White’s Beer Hall next week.