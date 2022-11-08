House sales plummet by almost 20% in Northern Ireland

House sales across Northern Ireland have fallen by almost a fifth in the third quarter of 2022.

The latest research from Ulster University shows an 18% slump was recorded between July and September compared to the previous three months as momentum within the housing market slowed.

However house prices have increased by 1.3% with the average home now costing £206,952.

Findings from Northern Ireland Quarterly House Price Index show moves by the Bank of England to curb inflation, coupled with continued political instability, has led to an “extraordinary shock” on the housing market and dwindling consumer confidence.

Fixed rate mortgage deals, climbing to over 6% in response to the rapidly rising cost of borrowing, has impacted upon affordability.

Dr Michael McCord, Reader in real estate valuation at Ulster University, warned of facing mounting headwinds.

“The recent spike in mortgage interest rates as a consequence represents the largest interest rate shock since the 1980s, and despite some signs that they have peaked, we are now in the ‘new norm’ interest rate environment for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“As expected, this increased cost of borrowing has impacted on the housing market which has seen a slowing down in buyer enquiries, affordability and price growth.

“Whilst the market pricing levels have remained on par with Q2 of 2022, the obvious signs are that the price correction will materialise in 2023”.

The highest annual price change was recorded in the terrace and townhouse sector which saw prices grow by 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year - the average price now stands at £140,231.

Apartment prices have soared by 7.1% increase with the average cost sitting at £149,977.

Semi-detached house prices rose by 3.9% over the year, but were slightly down compared to the previous quarter with the average price now £187,613.

The detached sector displayed annual price growth of 2.6%, a slight increase of less than 1% on the last quarter.

The average price of a standalone home in NI is now £293,422.

Michael Boyd, Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director at Progressive, said the findings are not surprising.

“As anticipated, there has been a definite slowing down in the local housing market this quarter with the majority of local government districts seeing a decrease in price from Q2-Q3 2022,” he said.

“While the political instability and economic volatility has dampened buyer and seller enquiries, prices have remained on a par with Q2 of this year.

“There are indications that moving into the final quarter of the year, there will be a further slowing down of the market with demand falling and a challenging economic year ahead.

“While Northern Ireland’s housing market is resilient and is one of the most affordable regions in the UK, political leadership to support stability will be key for the sector and the wider economy.”

Meanwhile Ursula McAnulty, Head of Research at NI Housing Executive, which commissions the research, said a difficult period may be approaching.

“A more subdued housing market was apparent in Q3 2022, with a reduction in the number of transactions, and whilst the average price of a property had a weighted annual increase of 3.3% in this latest quarter, this was the fourth consecutive quarter of slowing annual price growth.

“Economic headwinds will continue to be felt, with more cautious consumers, although the demand/supply imbalance will temper the impact of this caution on the housing market to some extent.

“Nevertheless, indicators show challenging times ahead for the housing market in Northern Ireland.”