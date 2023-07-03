How to avoid a hit to your mortgage from rates hike to 5%

You can still protect your finances during challenging time, advisors tell Margaret Canning

Many of us are still digesting the impact on our money of the new 5% base rate of interest set by the Bank of England two weeks ago.

Mortgages are the biggest area of concern, as the highest base rate in nearly 15 years is piles as much as £300 a month to repayments under new fixed rate deals.

According to trade body UK Finance, nearly three-quarters of all mortgages here are fixed-rate deals, and an estimated 40,000 will be up for renewal this year.

Mortgage advisor Mark Crawford of Crawford Mulholland in Belfast said it’s been a “challenging” time for borrowers moving onto more expensive deals.

But he dispels the idea that it's a time of crisis, adding there are rules of thumb to observe –most of all steering clear of a standard variable rate (SVR). That comes about at the end of a fixed-rate mortgage deal where no follow-up deal has been arranged. Instead, a homeowner ends up on a lender’s own rate - known as an SVR. That can go up and down each month.

Mark says: “For people who are buying a property or switching products with an existing lender or remortgaging, it’s just about being on the ball early and speaking to someone independent like a mortgage broker who can look at all lenders, as some are more competitive than others.

“The vast majority of people are on a fixed rate and maybe due to come off it, or a bit concerned about coming off it in future.”

Mark addresses some mortgage dilemmas.

All the talk about fixed rate deals going up is making me think I should go for a standard variable rate. What to do you think?

An SVR is the wrong deal to be on and anyone on an SVR I’d encourage to speak to a broker and get into some kind of tracker or some sort of fixed rate depending on their circumstances. They maybe haven’t been on the ball, the bank hasn’t phoned them or they haven’t looked at the letters that have been sent out saying, ‘you’re moving to an SVR’. They’ve probably just stuck their head in the sand and not looked at their mortgage for a very long time.

My fixed-rate deal expires soon. Any advice?

Look for a new deal as early as you can. A lot of lenders used to alert you to start looking at a new deal to switch to about three months before the expiry of your existing deal. But now, you can lock into a new product up to six months before expiry with some lenders, but obviously a deal won’t transfer over until end of your fixed rate. But they’ll also allow you to cancel that deal without penalty and get a better one if circumstances improve.

Now the Chancellor and some of the biggest lenders have agreed a new Mortgage Charter which means all lenders should be working towards allowing customers to lock into a deal six months early but allowing them to be able to cancel those deals if they choose. A lot of lenders till have a lot of work to do but some have implemented those recommendations.

I’ll be coming to an end of a fixed rate deal next year. I’ve heard that one way forward is to overpay your mortgage repayment every month, if your lender allows you to, so that you have a smaller balance to repay next year. Is it a good idea?

It’s certainly an option but it’s not going to make a massive difference to what your balance is going to be unless you can make substantial overpayments. There are some very fortunate and sensible people who are able to make significant lumps of overpayments on their mortgage if they have investments. More affluent people happy paying a mortgage of £300,000 if they were only being charged 1.5% because they were making 6 or 7% on the stock market, but that might have flipped and they’re now not so keen to have money invested on the stock market when mortgage rates are up 6 or 7%.

I’m renting at the moment in Belfast but I would like to buy my first home in the city soon. But I’m put off by all the talk about interest rates, so should I sit things out?

Not necessarily. I wouldn’t just sit on your hands. There aren’t as many rental properties available now as there might have been some years ago so that’s had an effect on the amount of rent people pay. People who did pay £650 or £700 a month might now be paying £1,000 for the same property. Considering what you might pay on a mortgage compared with renting the property, it’s still leaning towards being cheaper to buy than rent even with rates going up.

I’m a home-mover and will be changing my mortgage terms in line with my new property, but I’m put off by the rises in fixed rate deals. Is a tracker rate, going up and down in line with the base rate, a good idea?

The tracker rates are more expensive than the fixed rates. Vast majority of our clients are still going for a fixed rate as it simply gives you a cheaper monthly repayment. The only reason you could go for a tracker rate is because some come with no early repayment charges. If your circumstances were going to change in very near future, because you're going to come into some money or maybe going to be looking to sell your house, that might be a reason to put some money in a tracker rate. But it would be very brave person to predict how base rate is going to go.

Mark says he doesn’t believe the rise in rates thus far will lead to a recession, and that the base rate rise hasn't plunged people into crisis.

“In general, we’re seeing people able to absorb it, but that doesn’t apply to everyone. If there was a scenario where someone pushed themselves on what they could afford and circumstances changed, like they got themselves into a bit of credit card debt, or a baby came along, it can be trickier for people if they haven't managed their money well and there’s an additional shock or burden. That coupled with mortgage repayment might put people in a difficult position.”

John Marr, a senior policy adviser at UK Finance, says it’s not a time to lose our heads.

“Yes, we are living through challenging time as the central bank and Chancellor fight to reduce inflation.

“But what I would say is that the mortgage market isn’t broken and it isn't in crisis. There’s still a very good level of product availability out there in the market across all loan to value (LTV) bands, There’s plenty of choice of product still available for customers.

“Of course. for anyone worried about making their mortgage payments, the first thing they should do is speak to their lender to discuss any options to support them.

“And we want to emphasise that speaking to lenders doesn’t have an impact on people’s credit scores so they shouldn’t be worried. But depending on the options chose in terms of support or forbearance, some of those may have an impact on credit scores later down the line.”