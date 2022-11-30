HSBC to close two more NI branches with only Belfast bank remaining

Two Northern Ireland branches are among the 114 that banking giant HSBC has said will close across the UK next year.

The Coleraine branch is due to shut its doors on May 2 next year with Portadown’s bank to follow on June 6.

When questioned by the Belfast Telegraph, HSBC said its goal is to redeploy all staff internally but that they may see 100 employees leave the organisation across the UK.

A spokesperson said: “We will be working with all colleagues in the impacted branches to understand their current situation, with a view to redeploying them to other branches or into another role in the bank.”

However, after similar closures of branches in Derry and Omagh were announced back in March, the latest wave is due to leave the Belfast branch as the only one operating in NI.

As part of the announcement, it was confirmed that the Royal Avenue branch will be refurbished.

HSBC said that the decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of the branches closing across the UK are serving fewer than 250 people a week.

On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post-closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”