Huawei chief Joe Kelly with Northern Ireland links dies in China

A University of Ulster alumni who was vice-president of corporate communications at tech giant Huawei has passed away in China.

Joe Kelly (55) was originally from Donegal and worked at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, where he lived with his Northern Ireland wife, Una - who hails from Londonderry - and two sons.

Mr Kelly worked as a journalist before moving into public relations and communications, working with telecoms and tech companies that included BT and Xerox. He graduated with an arts degree from the University of Ulster in 1992 before studying media and communications in London.

His death was reported yesterday by the Irish Independent which spoke to him last year about his role within the company and life in China.

A Huawei spokesman said he "will be greatly missed".

"Vice president of international media affairs at Huawei, Joe was an experienced member of the team who was hugely respected across the company," they said.