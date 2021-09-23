‘I am so thankful’: Asylum seeker Melat awarded an Ulster University scholarship after fees setback

Professor Malachy O’Neill and Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcome Melat Semereab, who is originally from Eritrea, as she begins her studies at Ulster University

An asylum seeker who received a conditional offer to study at Ulster University has been awarded a scholarship, and said all her dreams have come true as she begins her studies in Northern Ireland.

Melat Semereab, who fled her war-torn home country of Eritrea in Africa, looked like she would miss out on the life-changing opportunity as she was unable to afford the tuition fees.

But her situation has changed, thanks to the intervention of an SDLP councillor.

Derry and Strabane SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr took up Melat’s case when she heard of her struggle to take up the university’s offer.

A Belfast-based charity, Horn of Africa People’s Aid NI (HAPANI), had launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for Melat’s tuition fees, but the appeal had only raised £1050. Cllr Seenoi-Barr then intervened to lobby the university directly, who agreed to award a scholarship to Ms Semereab.

“I couldn’t believe my luck when I got the news,” said Melat, who will now commence her MSc Professional Software Development at the University’s Magee campus in the north west.

“After I got admitted to this programme, I felt as if my dream was coming true, but my dream was quickly turning to a nightmare when I found out I was ineligible for financial support,” she said.

“I am just so thankful that Lilian took an interest in my situation and lobbied for me to get this scholarship. I can’t thank her and the University enough for helping me achieve my dreams.”

Melat was about to decline the offer due to the lack of financial support available to asylum seekers before the intervention of Cllr Seenoi-Barr.

“This was a good outcome, but Melat’s story is unfortunately not unique,” the SDLP representative said.

“Whilst I am thrilled for her, there are many other young people in the same situation right now here in Northern Ireland.

“Asylum seekers receive a cash support of £39.63 a week and most are classed as international students and therefore charged much higher fees. In particular, the inadequate support for asylum seeker prevents them from accessing courses such as nursing and medicine, despite the fact that we are in dire need of more medical professionals.

“Asylum seekers are effectively excluded from higher education because of the financial barriers placed in their way.”

Cllr Seenoi-Barr said she now wants to lobby for more help to allow asylum seekers to gain access to higher education courses.

“I have written to both the Economy Minister and the Communities Minister to ask them to meet with me and asylum seekers in higher education to explore solutions,” she said.

“I have also requested a meeting with Ulster University to discuss how they can change the status quo to create accessible pathways to higher education so no one is left behind.

“The Department for the Economy should immediately extend student loans to asylum seekers, expand the current scholarship scheme and lift existing restrictions on courses.”

Professor Malachy O’Neill, who is director of regional engagement in Ulster University, was on hand to welcome Melat to her studies in Derry.

“We’re delighted to welcome Melat to our innovative course provision in Computer Science at Magee campus,” he said.

“Widening access and participation is a key part of how we deliver our regional mission and enhance skills and graduate qualities in the workforce.”

The Department for Economy and Department for Communities have been contacted for comment.