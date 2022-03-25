Inflation to hit the cost of clothing as prices set to increase by at least 8%

The price we pay for clothing is set to rise by an average of 8% over the next six months, according to one high street retailer.

The chief executive of Next, Lord Simon Wolfson, said his company expects to increase its own prices by an average of 3.7% over the half year to July, with prices expected to rise by an average of 8% in the following six-month period.

His words come as the company, which has 19 stores here, revealed 2021 was “another exceptionally productive year” for the firm and it expects more of the same, despite the closure of its websites in both Russia and Ukraine.

He added the impact of the war will also pull its profits down by £18m for the year, although this will be partially offset by “better-than-expected” sales in the UK.

More locally, one retailer said she is feeling the pressures of inflation and will have to put up prices. Aileen Wilson who owns Blush Boutique, an exclusive high end women’s designer and Bridal store on Belfast’s Lisburn Road said: “We have already seen an increase in the cost of our products, fabric and components, also fuel surcharges have been put on all our goods being shipped in.

“Currently we are trying our very best to keep our prices as low as we can, and not pass these charges onto our customers.

“However, with wages soon to go up to help staff pay for rising costs I feel price rises will be inevitable across the fashion sector.”

Inditex, the company behind high street stores Zara, Pull and Bear and Stradavarius said where pressures are felt, prices will change to “protect margins”.

It said: “Inditex has a stable pricing policy. In those markets with temporary material inflation or currency depreciation we make the necessary adjustments to protect the margins.”

In a recent report on the state of the fashion retail industry in 2022, global management consulting firm, McKinsey, and Company, revealed 67% of fashion retail executives said supply chain pressures would see prices rise on the shop floor. Of those included in its survey, The State of Fashion 2022, 35% of fashion executives expect fashion prices to rise by 4-9% this year while a further 15% expect an increase in prices by 10% or more by the end of this year.

Bucking the trend however is high street fashion giant Primark who said despite pressures, its prices will stay fixed. A spokesperson said: “We have no plans to raise our prices. We know our great value pricing is at the heart of the Primark brand, something Primark customers expect and love, so we will work hard to protect this.”