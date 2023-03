'Bus sector has a bright future after Covid... it's just getting there,' says Aircoach chief Dervla McKay

The bus sector is in a dark tunnel thanks to Covid but, for Aircoach at least, there is light ahead, its managing director Dervla McKay tells Fearghal O'Connor

Positive outlook: Dervla McKay believes Aircoach can bounce back

Fearghal O'Connor Tue 6 Oct 2020 at 07:49