'In another world I'd run a retail outlet': The Big Interview with Michael McCormack, of Musgrave NI

Michael McCormack, managing director of Musgrave NI, tells Margaret Canning about the impact of the pandemic

Since the start of lockdown, we've all experienced long queues for groceries. And you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's been a universally rosy period for a retailer and wholesaler like Musgrave NI.

The Cork-based family-owned giant owns convenience store brands Mace, Centra and SuperValu in Northern Ireland, and as well as Centra, SuperValu and Mace equivalent Daybreak in the Republic.

But as Musgrave NI managing director Michael McCormack (48) explains, it's been more down than up.

That's due to the hit to the company's alcohol wholesale business, its recently-acquired distributor Drinks Inc as well as its foodservice arm - all three badly affected since the lockdown led to the closure of bars and restaurants.

But Michael says the company has also been fulfilling a greater good. "Well, you don't plan for what's hit us but in fairness, people in Musgrave pull together very well when a crisis like this hits.

"Our job has been maintaining the supply chain - you've got the NHS in the frontline doing a fantastic job, then we see ourselves behind them supporting the general population in Northern Ireland and the south. If we didn't keep food and beverages moving, people wouldn't have anything to eat."

The company has nearly 300 stores in Northern Ireland and about 1,500 staff in NI - at least 89 Centras, 35 SuperValus and 88 Maces and 82 DayToday shops. The majority are owned by independent retailers.

In 2018, it reported pre-tax profits of €85m for its operations on the island, and turnover of €3.9 billion. Of that turnover, a company factsheet attributes €0.1bn to sales through Maces.

The father-of-five now lives in Holywood, Co Down, with his wife and two young daughters.

For many people, work plans have been upended by Covid-19 - and Michael's no different.

He's doing two jobs at the minute, a new role of managing director of Musgrave Wholesale Partners and his former role of Northern Ireland managing director for Musgrave, after the process of finding a successor was interrupted by the pandemic.

He studied accountancy at a college in Dublin and then starting working for energy company Statoil as it started work on a store concept.

He later moved to Norway to work across Statoil operations in eight different countries. "I actually loved it, because I was working across eight countries and learning eight cultures, working across places like Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark, you get a great sense of different people, different cultures."

At Musgrave, the company has been responding to customer buying trends during the pandemic, from the craze for stockpiling toilet roll to the desire to fill cupboards with pasta, rice and flour. He says average transaction value is up by between 25 and 30%.

There has also been a push to keep staff and customers safe. "We rolled perspex screens out across all our locations north and south - management decided it was the right thing to do and we did that sooner than a lot of others. We looked at our opening hours, we brought in a lot of hand sanitiser and introduced social-distancing. We've probably spent about £300,000 at this stage but that's going to grow as you need to keep people safe and you'll need to continue buying sanitiser."

But that rush to fill cupboards at the start of the pandemic hasn't offset the losses elsewhere. "We have our cash and carry business, Marketplace, supplying retailers and foodservice - that's been severely impacted. Drinks Inc services on-trade market of pubs and restaurants, as well as the independent off-trade market. What we're seeing is a rise in sales to off-licences but that doesn't compensate at all for loss of revenue into the on-trade business and obviously for the loss of revenue on food service with restaurants and hotels closed, though we would still have public sector business and nursing homes.

"In the context of our alcohol distribution turnover, we're seen the loss of over half of that turnover." He sums it up as "a story of two halves". "SuperValu and Centra food market stores are seeing significant sales uplifts in rural towns or housing estates. But if you then go to Centras or Mace stores on transient routes, they're being hugely affected. No-one is travelling, there are no fuel sales and deli operations have had to close.

"So they've been severely impacted. And a number of city centre stores are closed. The future for those stores depends on how the restrictions are removed. "Our city centre stores rely on people being in offices, so only when there's people back to work in the city centre will it be viable for those to reopen."

As the year goes on and restrictions are lifted, he thinks the convenience sales will fall again and hospitality sales go up.

"It's not clear how long will it take to get back to where it was but I think middle or end of next year."

Even in his own business, he says that home working has worked successfully among the office-based colleagues.

"In the long term, does that mean will people in offices work differently? Probably, yes, even in next six months we don't see everyone coming back to the office, purely because we have to implement social distancing and it will be a changed process.... Further down the line, the focus will be on working with retailers in city centres and making sure when they reopen that they can attract customers and trade in a way that takes account of what's going on in terms of Covid.

"We're going to just to have to see what happens in long-term working with them to adjust our offer as appropriate and support them along the way."

To sum up: "Look, we have ups and downs but probably down more down than up but we're working through it. Some people would look at grocery retail and think it's booming. But for us, the impact would be more negative than positive but put it this way, I wouldn't want to be in the airline industry."

Michael is originally from Clonliffe Road in Drumcondra, Dublin, where his retired postman dad Michael (95) still lives.

He grew up close to Croke Park, where he's watched his beloved Dublin GAA football team triumph over many years - though a previous engagement meant he missed their victory in last year's All Ireland final replay.

Another sporting letdown has come this year, as he had a ticket to see Liverpool clinch their expected Premier League title before coronavirus intervened. But there's always next year...

'In another world I’d run a retail outlet'

Q. What's the best piece of business (or life) advice you've ever been given?

A. Be yourself because everyone else is taken.

Q. If you weren't doing this job, what would be your other career?

A. In another world, I could see myself owning and running a retail outlet. While my background is accountancy, I have worked in retail for many years and have always enjoyed it.

It isn't for everyone, it is certainly challenging but also extremely rewarding, so if I weren't in this role, I can imagine myself running my own store.

Q. What was your last holiday? Where are you going next, restrictions permitting?

A. Our last holiday was skiing in Courchevel in France, which was fantastic. My next planned holiday is to Cancun, Mexico, but that may not happen at this stage.

Q. What are your hobbies/interests?

A. I play golf poorly but I really enjoy it. I am also a keen follower of the stock market - I am interested in keeping up to date with how markets respond to world events; it's been particularly interesting to watch that over these last few months.

Q. How do you sum up working in retail?

A. I love it, you get to work with great people within the business, customers, suppliers and shareholders.

I am in a fortunate position to be able to deliver a difference to many stakeholders in and outside our business and that is very fulfilling.