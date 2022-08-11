Irish government ministers warned banning cheap alcohol in next budget will continue to send shoppers to Northern Ireland

Consumers feel they can get a better deal north of the Border

The Irish government is being warned that new laws banning the sale of cheap alcohol could reduce tax returns because people are going Northern Ireland to buy beer, spirits and wine.

The government has been advised that the introduction earlier this year of minimum unit pricing on alcohol could ultimately lead to less tax due to people shopping across the border.

A Department of Finance Tax Strategy Group paper on excise duty said it was too early to gauge the impact of the introduction of minimum unit pricing.

But it warned: “It is clear, however, its introduction has resulted in price differentials on alcohol products across the border which might lead to an increase in cross-border trade, undermining the tax take from alcohol sales.”

The guidance came among a range of options on tax and welfare for ministers to consider as they prepare for next month’s Budget.

Minimum unit pricing has made alcohol more expensive in Ireland

This includes proposals to increase all welfare rates by €15 and introduce tax cuts for two million taxpayers.

The government is not bound by the recommendations but Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said consideration will be given to all the proposals outlined by his officials.

The paper on excise notes that the Drinks Industry Group Ireland (DIGI) and the National Off-Licence Association have called in their pre-budget submissions for a 7.5% reduction in alcohol excise in Budget 2023 with a further 7.5% reduction in 2024.

“It considers that this will help the drinks and hospitality sector to rebuild commercial activity in all areas of the country and to recover employment,” it said.

The document also notes that the Republic has the highest level of excise duty on wine in the EU and the second highest on beer and spirits.

Alcohol is now cheaper over the Border in Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, a paper on property-related taxes warned it was “difficult” to form a “reasonable” policy which would stop accidental landlords from cashing in on their properties.

The Tax Strategy Group said rent controls put in since the financial crash has meant “amateur” landlords do not have “time, money or risk appetite” to stay in the rental market.

They said accidental landlords are “keen to sell” once they are no longer in negative equity on their properties and any policy options to stop this are “extremely limited”.

It comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was in favour of tax breaks for landlords in a bid to encourage them to stay in the market.

Currently, landlords pay taxes of more than 50% on their rental income and this may be reduced in September’s Budget.

Officials downplayed the prospects of cutting the VAT on new homes to 9% from the current 13.5%, something that is allowed under EU rules and builders have lobbied for.