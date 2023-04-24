It can pay to shop around for certain branded goods

Lidl cheapest for 80 Punjana teabags

The price of food and other essential supermarket items is still going up, even as energy prices stablise.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, food price inflation reached 19.1% over the year to March 2023.

That compares with an overall rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation of 10.1% over the same period, meaning that the the price of essentials is rising at a higher rate than other items.

It means the burden of the rising cost of living hits poorer households harder as they have to spend more of their income on essential goods.

Btu for some items, it pays to shop around and even switch to own-brand products if you’re not devoted to the big brands.

The Belfast Telegraph has been tracking the price of consumer favourites like Punjana teabags, Nescafe Gold Blend Coffee and Hovis Wholemeal bread.

Much can depend on what offers a company is giving to a supermarket. A ccording to this month’s check, 80 Punjana teabags are now cheapest at Lidl, costing £2.69 – that’s 16p cheaper than at Sainsbury’s or Tesco.

But the price of 80 own-brand teabags at Marks & Spencer is £1.20, a saving of 45%.

However, it doesn’t pay to shop at M&S when it comes to Nescafe Gold Blend. M&S’s own-brand equivalent is £3.60 for 100g, compared to £3.49 for Gold Blend itself at Tesco.

But the price of two litres of semi-skimmed milk is the same across the four supermarkets surveyed this week, at £1.75 – though at symbol retailer Mace, you’d pay another 15p for the convenience of their neighbourhood stores.

And M&S own brand is also cheapest when it comes to wholemeal bread. A 800g loaf of Hovis Wholemeal is £1.45 at Tesco and Sainsbury’s and £1.94 at Lidl – however, M&S’s own wholemeal bread is 85p. You’d get a cheaper loaf still if you went own-brand at the other supermarkets.

Our pricing of washing-up liquid reflects the fact that Lidl was selling only its own brand product, while the others were selling the pricier marquee brand Fairy Liquid.

Consumer watchdog Which? said the figure of 19.1% for food inflation reflects its own research, which found that prices of some essentials like porridge oats, cheddar and bread have gone up by up to 80%.

Head of food policy Sue Davies urged retailers to display pricing clearly “so people can easily work out which items offer value for money and ensure everyone has access to affordable, healthy food”.