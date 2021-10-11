IT recycling firm Vyta sees sales rise to £7m

A Belfast-founded IT recycling firm has boosted its sales by 11% to £7m, thanks to new clientele borne from Brexit and IT overhauls forced by the pandemic.

Vyta, which offers businesses an IT lifecycle service, including equipment collection and disposal, said the growth for the year ending May 31, 2021, puts it on a trajectory to hit over £9m sales by May 2022.

The company saw increased demand for its services in the last financial year as organisations carried out large IT refreshes to enable greater workforce mobility. It said businesses disposed of newly redundant equipment, while updating IT systems that would support remote working.

Brexit also contributed favourably to Vyta’s finances, as some of the firm’s UK competitors struggled to compliantly deliver services to businesses that had offices in the Republic of Ireland. As a result, Vyta picked up the role as partner for multiple IT disposal operators with a customer presence in both markets.

The addition of new asset tracking software allowed Vyta to streamline its services, also prompting an increase in client referrals.

“By enabling Vyta to complete more jobs and faster, the new software allows Vyta to carry out 12 months’ work in nine months,” it said.

Faye Thomas, chief commercial officer at Vyta, said: “2021 turned out to be a very strong year for us, despite the restrictions imposed by the global pandemic. Sustainability, security concerns, and data regulations have not gone away: they continue to be in the forefront of business leaders’ minds and are vital to our business.

“We want to educate our customers about the benefits of recycling and using refurbished devices that not only reduce their carbon footprint, but also comply with stringent and ever-changing data regulations. Our business objective is to help customers get the most value from their old devices and minimise the risk of harmful data leaks by using the most technologically advanced equipment and processes.”

Vyta's main role is to help organisations manage the “secure retirement” of their end-of-life IT, mobile and electrical equipment.

It was established in 2001 and has grown over the past two decades to be a world leader in securely managing IT retirement.

It is ranked among the top-10 ADISA audited companies (an industry certifier), and is the only one in Ireland.

Among its USPs is its ability to minimise the risk of harmful data leaks from retired equipment.

Among its customers are public and private sector customers, including central and local government agencies, as well as 25% of Ireland’s top 200 ICT user companies.

Vyta, which traded as AMI until March 2021, announced the creation of 60 new roles at its Belfast and Dublin sites recently. It said 40 will be employed in engineering and operations and form part of an expansion process which will be completed by 2024. By then the company will have 150 employees.

It also operates a retail arm RefreshedByUs, which supplies professionally certified refurbished laptops and desktops that have been sourced from global corporations and government departments throughout the UK and Ireland.