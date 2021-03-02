15 new posts at software company Anaeko in Belfast and Fermanagh

A software services company has announced it is investing £1.5m and creating 15 jobs in Belfast and Enniskillen.

Average salaries for the 15 positions in software development, testing and sales will be £45,000, according to economic development agency Invest NI.

It has offered the company £97,500 to support the creation of the jobs and for developing markets.

Belfast-headquartered Anaeko, incorporated in 2002 and with 22 employees in 2020, including directors, provides cloud services to technology companies.

Denis Murphy, Anaeko chief executive, said: "Over the last number of years we have steadily grown our business by focusing on the fastest growing cloud technologies, and in 2017 opened a second office in Enniskillen to help us achieve our growth plans.

"We're now looking to increase our sales in the UK public sector, particularly in central government and healthcare and with US based technology companies.

"To capitalise on these significant opportunities, we are moving quickly to recruit a highly skilled and experienced workforce who will work across both of our Northern Ireland offices."

The company's data optimisation and analytics services are used across various sectors, including health and life sciences, government, media, finance and telecoms.

It is also eyeing other opportunities in the US and Canadian markets, with support from the Department for International Trade and Invest NI.

Invest NI's financial support is on top of an earlier announcement in 2016 that created 15 jobs in consultancy services and market support.

"These new jobs will include roles in software development, testing and sales," said George McKinney, Invest NI's director of technology and services.

"With average salaries of over £45,000, they will contribute over £700,000 annually to the local economy, which is great news for both the Belfast City and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area."

Mr Murphy was named Catalyst Inc's Innovation Founder of the Year in 2019.

As well as Anaeko, he also founded Mobile Cohesion and telecoms software company Apion. Apion became a European leader in wireless mobile network software and employed over 200 people before its sale to Phone.com in 1999 for $239m.