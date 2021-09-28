184 new jobs on the way as ASOS plans NI tech hub

DfE skills academy will fill 130 posts for the e-retail fashion giant’s £14m centre in Belfast

Online fashion retail giant ASOS is investing £14m in a Belfast tech hub which will employ 184 people, it announced today.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the roles, for jobs such as data analysts and software engineers, will be filled over the next three years.

Many are to be recruited through a £1m Department for the Economy Assured Skills Academy with ASOS.

The academy will filter through potential candidates for 130 of the 184 posts.

Economic development agency Invest NI said it had been in talks with ASOS about a potential investment here for four years.

Mr Lyons said: “Today’s announcement by ASOS is a clear vote of confidence for Northern Ireland and our strong appeal as an investment location.

“The development of the new Belfast tech hub and the creation of over 180 jobs represents a significant investment in Northern Ireland by the company.

“In return, our talent base will provide ASOS with the high quality engineering resources it needs to deliver its international growth plans.”

He said the jobs will contribute almost £6.5m in additional salaries to the local economy, suggesting an average of around £35,000.

All 184 jobs are expected to be filled over the next three years.

He added: “The first Assured Skills Academy with ASOS, focusing on data engineering and being delivered by South Eastern Regional College, is open for applications now — I urge anyone who is interested and eligible to apply for this exciting opportunity.”

The hub will launch early next year with 52 roles filled in the first year. Recruitment is already underway for a range of jobs including engineering and data science.

Invest NI, which offered almost £1.2m towards the move, said an exact location for the hub had not yet been identified.

Nick Beighton, CEO, ASOS, said: “Our new hub will provide us with cutting-edge tech expertise to support future growth. Belfast has a wealth of tech talent and we’re excited to be establishing a permanent base in such a vibrant city.”

Cliff Cohen, chief technology officer of ASOS, added: “As we continue to scale our investment in technology, we are looking to hire talent across engineering roles into our new tech hub, and help foster talent in Northern Ireland by supporting its growing reputation as a centre for tech excellence.”

Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, said: ”The new roles will offer a range of opportunities for software engineers and analysts, development opportunities for those in the early stages of their tech careers and will provide exciting pathways for people to join Northern Ireland’s digital workforce. We very much look forward to supporting ASOS to grow in Northern Ireland.”

Applications for the ASOS Data Engineering Assured Skills Academy are open until 5pm on October 22. Training will start for the successful applicants on January 10.

The hub announcement comes as the DfE launched the application process to its £145m Shop Local voucher scheme for bricks and mortar retailers.

ASOS recently posted accounts for the four months ended June 30, 2021. Over the period it revealed online UK sales grew by 36% to £526.4m. Its Rest of World sales also grew, by 11% to £715m over the same period.

It sells its clothing in over 200 markets. As well as selling its own brands, its retails many high street favourites including its recently purchased Arcadia brands Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge, which it acquired earlier in the year for £265m, plus £65m for current and pre-ordered stock.