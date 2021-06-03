30 new jobs for Belfast as digital company Auxillion expands 

A digital services company has announced it is creating 30 jobs in Belfast as part of a major expansion on the island of Ireland.

Auxilion is recruiting 110 staff, with 80 of the jobs based in its Dublin office.

It follows news by Almac that it is hiring 100 new staff in the north west over the next three years.

Auxilion, which is led by Philip Maguire, has said it is aiming to increase revenue from £35m to over £50m in the next three years.

The company will be filling technical roles, as well as looking for project and programme managers across divisions including networking, digital workplace, consulting and managed services.

The firm said the new roles would drive its digital transformation projects for customers, including health and government bodies.

The expansion follows a restructuring of operations, with senior managers moved to build up its consultancy business.

Founder and chief executive Mr Maguire said: “The pandemic increased the rollout of digital transformation and IT change management projects, whilst accelerating the innovation strategies of many organisations.

"However, as these were implemented incredibly quickly, the long-term planning and procedural governance were lacking.

"Organisations therefore need to review and re-engineer their approaches to ensure they support business objectives going forward.”

Almac yesterday said it hopes to hire 100 new staff over the next three years for a new premises in Derry.

It has now started recruitment for a mix of project management and software engineering roles at all levels.

It said experience of the pharmaceutical industry was not an essential requirement as full on-the-job training would be provided.

Almac, which carries out contract development and manufacturing, now has over 5,600 employees in 18 locations across the world.

Its Craigavon headquarters has 3,600 staff.

Chief executive Alan Armstrong said: “We are experiencing significant growth and have a need to support our many clients across the globe.

"With substantial advancement in technology, we are fortunate to be able to locate our employees anywhere we choose, offering greater flexibility and access to our various range of services.

"Given the skills pipeline coming from Ulster University at Magee and Coleraine, combined with the excellent choice of workspace available in the Derry/Londonderry area, we have decided to explore this region as our next Almac location.”

He said the company was proud to have its global base in Northern Ireland and to now be setting up in the north west.

The firm is hopeful that it would be able to find the required numbers and quality of job applicants.