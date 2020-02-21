Airtastic Entertainment Centre boosts investment to £2.5m creating 20 jobs in Craigavon

An entertainment centre in Co Armagh is undergoing a £700,000 expansion, which will create 20 new jobs

Airtastic Entertainment Centre is located in Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon, and it brings its total investment to £2.5m - and will see the company employ 50 people.

From the end of next month, Airtastic Craigavon will offer six activities - bowling, space-themed adventure golf, trampolining, ninja activities, soft play and amusement arcades.

Visitors can also eat and drink at NY Kitchen, which will be located in the centre.

The new leisure development incorporates two new units in addition to the current Airtastic Trampoline Park.

It includes the current Captain Green's Adventure Golf building, totalling 46,500sq foot of leisure space for the Airtastic Entertainment Centre.

Sharyn Ingrey, area manager for Airtastic Entertainment Centre, said the firm was "excited to be expanding Airtastic, investing in Craigavon and opening in late March".

"We're creating one of the biggest and best leisure destinations in Northern Ireland with our new state of the art facilities," she added.

Airtastic is owned and operated by SMS Platinum Group Ltd.

SMS Platinum Group also owns the Funky Monkeys Soft Play Centre brand.

Airtastic has four centres - in Bangor, Belfast, Craigavon and Cork. A fifth centre will open in Newtownabbey this summer.

Marlborough Retail Park is also the home of a Marks & Spencer food hall, which opened in a former B&Q unit at the park in October 2018.

Sportswear retailer O'Neills and Airtastic opened there at the same time. Agencies CBRE and Cushman Wakefield acted on behalf of the landlord on the leasing of the scheme.

Speaking at the time, CBRE director Alana Coyle said: "We are confident that these leading retailers and leisure providers will act as a major catalyst in attracting continued future investment and generating further development at Marlborough Retail Park."